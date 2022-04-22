'Hijab not allowed here': Chennai school denies entry to woman; complaint filed

CHENNAI: Ashiq Meeran of Tambaram along with his wife went for getting admission for his 4-year-old son in the Shankara Vidyalaya School in East Tambaram. When Meeran was waiting near the office room with his wife and children, a school staffer came to Meeran and said that Hijab was not allowed inside the campus and requested his wife to go out and remove it.

Following this Meeran took the issue to the principal but he also said the same. The principal said that nobody was allowed to wear Hijab on the school premises. Later Meeran's family along with the members of Muslim community went to the Selaiyur police station and filed a complaint against the school on Thursday. The police who received the complaint promised to look into the issue after an inquiry.