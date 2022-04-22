CB-CID to probe custodial death of Secretariat colony cop

CHENNAI: Probe into custodial death of V Vignesh (25), at Secretariat colony police station, has been transferred to CB-CID. Two policemen and a home guard member involved in the incident have been placed under suspension, said a press release from the State police headquarters on Friday.

Suspended persons were identified as Sub inspector Pugazhum Perumal, of control room, head constable Ponraj, of Secretariat Colony and home guard member Deepak.

The deceased Vignesh of Foreshore Estate who rode horses for visitors on Marina beach for livelihood was picked up by police along with his friend on the night of April 19 during a vehicle check at Kelly’s junction.

Since Vignesh was in possession of a knife and five grams of ganja, police asked them to come to the police station. Few hours after he was taken to the station Vignesh allegedly started vomiting and developed a seizure. He was rushed to a nearby private hospital and was referred to the Kilpauk Medical College Hospital. However, he was declared dead on arrival.

His family later alleged that Vignesh died of police torture and even claimed that police tried to hush up the case by giving Rs 1 lakh through a different channel.