Bring in people, NGOs to contribute to welfare schemes, councillors told

CHENNAI: The Greater Chennai Corporation urged the newly elected councillors to take measures to rope-in residents and non-government organisations to contribute to the Namakku Naame Thittam (NNM) during an orientation session, on Friday.

The civic body held an orientation session for the newly elected councillors at Ripon Building. “Local body representatives can solve issues that cannot be solved by MLAs and Ministers. Councillors should address the civic issues at the local level,” Municipal Administration and Water Supply Minister KN Nehru said while inaugurating the session.

“Councillors should raise the people’s issue in the Council and find solutions. Ministers will allocate the required funds to the civic body. As the Chief Minister already said, you (councillors) have been given responsibilities not postings,” Nehru added.

During the session, civic officials explained the status of various projects and schemes. The councillors were apprised of their powers, responsibilities, functioning of standing committees, zonal committees, and other matters. They were also asked to contribute to the implementation of several projects and schemes, including Namakku Naame Thittam.

They were also urged to identify OSR land in their wards and inform officials where parks can be developed. They should monitor mosquito control works by visiting houses along with the Malaria workers. The councillors can also involve NGOs and public in mass cleaning drives and create awareness about source segregation.

Chennai Mayor R Priya and Deputy Mayor M Mahesh Kumar also participated in the orientation session.

On April 13, the department had conducted an orientation session for newly elected Mayors, Deputy Mayors and Municipality Chairpersons while a similar session was held on April 18 for chairpersons and vice-chairpersons of town panchayats.