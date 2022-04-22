30 sovereigns burgled from retd VAO's house near Chennai

CHENNAI: Unidentified persons escaped with 30 sovereigns and Rs 1 lakh from the locked house of a retired Village Administrative Officer in Kodungaiyur on Thursday.

While the victim G Jayachandran (64) left for pilgrimage with family members on Wednesday, he received a phone call from his neighbour on Thursday morning that his house has been broken open.

Jayachandran's daughter Sharmila rushed to the house from Kodambakkam and found cash and jewels missing. Kodungaiyur police are investigating about the incident.

In another incident reported near Puzhal on Wednesday, the house of a government school's principal was burgled. The victim Chandramathi is working at a government school in Jafferkhanpet and the incident happened in a gap of three hours when she was dropped by her husband Pandian, an ex-serviceman.

When Pandian returned to the house in Puthagaram around 11.30 am, he found the house broken open and 45 sovereigns stolen. Based on a complaint, Puzhal police have registered a case.