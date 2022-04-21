Why kindness makes the world go round

By: MUSKAAN AHMED

CHENNAI: To fill the lives of these individuals with love and kindness, The Kindness Foundation is organising its fourth edition of ‘The Kindness week’ in the city from April 24 to 30. The theme for this year’s event is ‘Do everything with love’ in collaboration with Diana’s Art Room.

The Kindness Foundation is bringing together a team of artists, musicians, and storytellers across the city to showcase their craft to senior citizens, underprivileged children, destitute women, people with special needs, etc. The foundation aims to curate special experiences for those who would not be able to experience them otherwise.

“For us, this is more than just work. Because at the end of the day, seeing smiles on faces is what keeps us going. This year we are going to conduct art sessions with Diana Satish at Golden Butterflies, a paediatric palliative foundation. Drummer Murali Krishnan will perform at a school for visually challenged children. We will also have storytelling sessions by Kavitha Thyagarajan and Kumar Shaw,” said Mahima Poddar, Founder and Managing Trustee of The Kindness Foundation.