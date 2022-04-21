Vairamuthu's marriage hall pays property tax after GCC officials show up

Chennai: A marriage hall run by lyricist Vairamuthu in Kodambakkam paid property tax default after the Chennai Corporation officials threatened to seal the facility, on Thursday.

According to a Chennai Corporation official, the management of Ponmani Maaligai in Kodambakkam has failed to pay property tax to the tune of around Rs. 8 lakh. "Following this, a team of officials went to the hall to seal the facility. However, the management handed over the cheque immediately," the official said.

Recently, the civic body had sealed Albert Theatre in Egmore for not paying property tax and entertainment tax of more than Rs 60 lakh. Soon after the sealing operation, the theatre management paid the tax.

The official said that similar actions will be taken against the commercial establishments, which have tax defaults worth several lakhs. Meanwhile, the civic body collects an average of Rs. 3 crore after April 15, the last date for payment without penalty. Close to Rs. 120 crore was collected from April 1 to April 15.