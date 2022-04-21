Stakeholders meet under one roof in city

CHENNAI: Poovulagin Nanbargal, a city-based organisation that works on socio-environmental issues held a climate change discussion, attended by politicians and environmentalists at Anna Centenary Library on Wednesday. The session saw various stakeholders coming together for the first time to discuss climate change, focusing on three key reports released by Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change (IPCC) in last six months. The event was attended by DMK MP K Kanimozhi, Madurai MP Su Venkatesan, MLA TRB Raja, MLA Sinthanai Selvan among others. Members of TN State Planning Commission (TNSPC) J Jeyaranjan, G Sivaraman, Narthagi Natarajan and others were also present. Speaking at the event, MP Kanimozhi said, “The Centre does not have any vision in tackling climate change. Hence it is imperative that Tamil Nadu becomes a pioneer for the country.” Vice-chairman of TNSPC Jeyaranjan said, “It is necessary to formulate adaptive plans keeping in mind that proposing solutions ensure access to food, transport and basic essentials throughout one’s life.”