Single judge’s ‘90 pc cops are corrupt’ remark expunged

CHENNAI: A division bench of Madras High Court on Wednesday expunged an intense criticism made by a single judge in February against the police force saying “about 90 per cent of the police are corrupt”.

The bench comprising Justice PN Prakash and Justice AA Nakkiran passed the direction on disposing of a contempt appeal filed by the police DGP. The state police head wanted to dispose of the contempt petition as well as to expunge the severe critical observation made by the single judge while hearing a contempt petition filed against the Namakkal district crime branch.

State Public Prosecutor Hassan Mohamed Jinnah submitted the criticism would affect the morale and spirit of the policemen who are discharging their duties round the clock by putting their lives at risk. “The Supreme Court has held that no observations should be made against people who are respondents in a case,” the PP submitted.

On recording the submissions, the judge expunged the critical statements of the single Judge.

In a contempt case, petitioner S Vasanthi from Namakkal alleged in her land-grab plea with the Namakkal district crime branch, the latter closed the case by submitting a wrong affidavit before the trial court. To this, Justice P Velmurgan observed that 90 per cent of the cops are corrupt and only 10 per cent are working honestly.