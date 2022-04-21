Pillion rider dies as two-wheeler taxi rams into tanker from behind

CHENNAI: A 31-year-old pillion rider of a two-wheeler taxi died after the bike rammed a tanker lorry from behind on Outer Ring Road near Mangadu on Tuesday. The deceased Prakash of Tambaram, a carpenter, booked the bike on an online aggregator to go to work in Avadi. While Santhoshkumar (24) of Tirumullaivoyal picked up Prakash from Tambaram, he lost control over the bike on the ORR near Mangadu and rammed a moving tanker from behind. Both were thrown off bike and Prakash died on the spot. Poonamallee traffic police registered a case and booked Santhoshkumar.