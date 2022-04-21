No delay in handing over ECR for widening, says CS

CHENNAI: The legal jurisdictional hurdle in developing East Coast Road from Mahabalipuram to Puducherry may end soon with the State writing to NHAI seeking early implementation of road widening by the Central authority.

Chief Secretary V Irai Anbu on Thursday expressed surprise at the NHAI chairperson’s statement that TN was not inclined to hand over the Mahabalipuram - Puducherry section of NH 332A to the highway authority.

In his April 20, 2022, DO letter to the NHAI chairperson, Irai Anbu referred to the latter’s April 8 letter, saying, “You have mentioned that there is no response from Government of Tamil Nadu on the issue and therefore NHAI is construing that Government of Tamil Nadu is not inclined to hand over the above road.” Further, citing his March 7 letter to the Union Highways Secretary and January 13 letter of State Principal Highways Secretary to the regional office of NHAI, the Irai Anbu said, “The GO regarding the no-objection certificate for handing over this road was issued on April 11, 2022.”

Stating that the widening work on the road would be taken up quickly, the CS said, “The State has been making all efforts to resolve NHAI issues. I look forward to more meaningful coordination from NHAI.”