CHENNAI: The Home department on Wednesday promoted Adarsh Pachera, Assistant SP, Chengalpattu, as SP and posted him as Deputy Commissioner of Police, T Nagar, Chennai in the existing vacancy. E Sundaravathanam, DC, Madhavaram, has been shifted and posted as DC, Washermenpet, Chennai. Deepak Siwach, ASP, Rameswaram has been transferred and posted as ASP, Bhavani, Erode, while DK Kiran Shruthi, ASP, Tiruvannamalai has been transferred and posted as ASP, Maduranthagam, Chengalpattu.