CHENNAI: The special court for Pocso cases sentenced a 21-year-old man to 20 years of imprisonment in connection with a sexual assault case of a four-year-old girl. S Akash of Thiru Vi Ka Nagar was arrested in 2020 by Sembium all-women police and the trial of the case was concluded recently. Akash was convicted of the crime by the court and awarded 20 years of imprisonment under Pocso sections and another 10 years for IPC sections, which he should serve concurrently.