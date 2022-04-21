Maintenance work to hit online services of Metro Water on Saturday

CHENNAI: Online services provided by the Chennai Metropolitan Water Supply and Sewerage Board (Metro Water) to be suspended temporarily on Saturday as the water manager has decided to take up maintenance works on Saturday. “Replacement works of electricity cables in the headquarters in Chintadripet will be taken up from 6 am on Saturday to 10 am on Sunday, “ a press release said. Due to the work, online services like payment of water and sewage charges, lorry water booking, applying for new water and sewage connections, online complaint cell and others will be affected. The release added that the works will be completed within the scheduled time and all services will be resumed after 10 am on Sunday.