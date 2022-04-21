Kolam powder seller tries to steal gold chain from 3-year-old girl, held

CHENNAI: A kolam powder seller was caught when he tried steal a gold chain (4 gm) from a three-year-old girl child playing on the street in Vadapalani on Tuesday evening. She’s the daughter of Damodaran, a CRPF personnel posted in Avadi. The incident happened around 4.30 pm at Bhaktavatchalam colony. A man who was passing on the street selling kolam powder saw the girl playing alone and tried to remove the gold chain from her neck. However, since she raised an alarm, neighbours rushed to her rescue and secured the man identified as C Mariyan (45) of Chromepet. He was handed over to Vadapalani police.