GCC official demands Rs 14K bribe for cutting down on tax; nabbed

CHENNAI: A Chennai corporation tax collector, who allegedly demanded a bribe of Rs 14,000 for granting property tax concession, was arrested from Puzhuthivakkam zonal office on Tuesday. After the tax collector of the 187th ward in Madipakkam sought Rs 14,000 for reducing property tax, the owner filed a complaint with the DVAC in Alandur. A DVAC team headed by ADSP Lavakumar caught Tax collector Rajaraman, 40, red handed while accepting the money from the petitioner in Puzhuthivakkam zonal office.