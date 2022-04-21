32-year-old held for misbehaving with college girl in MTC bus

CHENNAI: As the victim raised an alarm, fellow passengers secured the accused and handed him over to Foreshore Estate police. Since the harassment took place near Adyar, he was handed over to the local police and remanded in judicial custody on the charges of woman harassment. Similarly, Esplanade police arrested a 30-year-old advocate for allegedly harassing a married woman, also an advocate, to marry him. Police said that the accused M Sathish of Kolathur had a one-sided affection towards the victim when they studied together in college and continued his harassment even after the victim got married. On Wednesday, Sathish allegedly followed her to the Broadway bus stand, grabbed her hand and forced her to take a selfie with him. Based on a complaint from the victim, police arrested Sathish and remanded him.