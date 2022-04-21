2,000 metres of copper cable stolen in Vepery, BSNL official writes to GCC

CHENNAI: Officials of BSNL have written to the Greater Chennai Corporation (GCC) about the 2,000-metre copper cable theft on Valliammal Road, Vepery. The cables were used to lay stormwater drain. In the complaint, BSNL’s subdivision engineer (Kellys) said that the GCC has engaged KK Builders to lay stormwater drainage on Valliammal Road, in which 10 BSNL copper cables were exposed near Ewart school. He has also mentioned that he told the corporation assistant engineer to instruct the contractor about safeguarding the cables and not to damage exposed cables. The letter mentioned that a 2,000-metre copper cable was missing from the spot. “I kindly request you to kindly take necessary action against them and recover the missing cable so that we can restore services,” the letter said.