Uber fares go up by 10% in Chennai, may increase more

CHENNAI: Days after raising the fares in other cities across the country, ride-hailing company Uber followed suit in Chennai, too. The fares went up by 10% in Chennai, lesser than other cities. However, a company executive said it may go up further depending on the rise in fuel prices. “We listen to feedback from drivers and understand that the current rise in fuel prices is causing concern. To help cushion drivers, we’ve raised fares in Chennai by 10%. Over the coming weeks, we will continue to track fuel price movements and take further steps as needed,” said Nitish Bhushan, head of central operations, Uber India and South Asia. About a week ago, the company had raised fares in other metro cities, and also in Bengaluru and Hyderabad. In all these cities, the fares are now higher by 12-15 per cent.