Retd IAS officer alleges threat by retd IPS officer's son

CHENNAI: Virugambakkam police are inquiring into the complaint of an IAS officer that he was allegedly verbally abused and threatened by the son of a retired woman IPS officer.

In his complaint, Vijayakumar, a resident of a housing complex for IAS and IPS officers at Natesan Nagar in Virugambakkam, has alleged that the incident happened on Sunday evening when he climbed stairs to reach his flat.

Prabhu Thilak, son of retired IPS officer Thilagavathi and a doctor by profession, allegedly hurled abuses at Vijayakumar and threatened him.

Based on his complaint, Virugambakkam police have initiated an inquiry.