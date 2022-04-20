Leaders pay tribute to late Dr Sivanthi Aditanar

CHENNAI: Leaders from all political parties, noted personalities and people from all walks of life paid tributes to late Padma Shri Dr B Sivanthi Aditanar on the occasion of his ninth remembrance anniversary, at his memorial in Chennai on Tuesday.

Dr Sivanthi Aditanar’s son S Balasubramanian Adityan, Director, Daily Thanthi group of publications, and grandsons and Daily Thanthi group Directors B Sivanthi Adityan and B Adhavan Adityan, paid floral tributes during the function. Malathi Sivanthi Adityan, Jayaramaiah, Anita Kumaran, Samyuktha Adityan, Sekhar Ramachandran and Sujatha Ramachandran among other family members also paid respects.

State Minister Mano Thangaraj, Telangana Governor and Puducherry Lieutenant Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan, AIADMK leader D Jayakumar MLA, MDMK general secretary Vaiko, BJP State president K Annamalai and party women’s wing leader Vanathi Srinivasan MLA, TMC leader GK Vasan, PMK leaders GK Mani MLA and AK Moorthi, Congress leaders Su Thirunavukkarasu MP and Vijay Vasanth MP, IJK leader Paarivendhar MP and NTK leader Seeman were among the scores of leaders who paid their respects in Chennai.