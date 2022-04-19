Turtle Saki to be released back into sea after rehab

CHENNAI: Almost three months after a turtle was rescued by the local fishermen, an injured turtle Saki gets a second chance at life. A city-based NGO Tree Foundation will release the turtle into the sea off Neelankarai Coast on Wednesday.

Saki (4-7 years old) was found entangled in a ghost net weighing 1,464 kg and injured. The local fishermen found the large ghost net 5 nautical miles off Pazhayanadu Kuppam over Chengalpattu coast on the Southeast Coast of India on January 21, 2022. Her flipper was amputated and she had a deep cut in her neck.

“Later, Saki was admitted to the turtle rescue and rehabilitation centre at the foundation. She was weak, dehydrated and very close to dying. The veterinarian put her on fluids, antibiotics and required treatment. Luckily, she responded to special care,” said Dr Supraja Dharini, chairperson, Tree Foundation.

While under medical care, she was placed in sea water rehabilitation tanks which were cleaned and replenished manually daily. Sufficient diet consisting of fish, squids, shrimps, and crabs was provided during the period.

“Saki will be released back into the Neelankarai Coast on Wednesday. All sea turtles that are brought here often require intensive therapy to overcome their injuries,” added Supraja.