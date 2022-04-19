Truck rams into bike plying on flyover in Tiruvallur, co-brothers killed

CHENNAI: Two men were killed after a truck rammed their two-wheeler in Tiruvallur on Monday night. The deceased Selvakumar (35) and Praveen Chopra (32) of Chengam were co-brothers and their wives were siblings, said police. Police said that Selvakumar, who was employed at a private firm in Oragadam, stayed with family in Manavala Nagar in Tiruvallur and Praveen Chopra, a private firm employee in Arumbakkam, was resident of Porur. The accident happened when Praveen visited Selvakumar in Manavala Nagar. As they were riding towards Tiruvallur, a tipper truck rammed their two-wheeler on a flyover and ran over them. Both died on the spot, while the truck driver fled the accident scene. Tiruvallur Town police sent their bodies for post-mortem. A case has been registered and a hunt has been launched for the truck driver.