Single-window planning nod by CMDA, DTCP from May 1

CHENNAI: To streamline the planning permission approval process, the State government has accorded permission to the Chennai Metropolitan Development Authority (CMDA) and the Director of Town and Country Planning (DTCP) to “go live” for the single window automated building plan approval system in the first phase from May 1.

“Integration of the no-objection certificate issuing agencies into the TN single-window portal should be carried out within the single window online system as per the readiness of those departments in the first phase. Integration of urban local bodies and rural local bodies in the single window portal shall be carried out in a phased manner based on their readiness as per the decision made during the meeting held under the chairmanship of the Chief Minister,” said a government order issued by the Housing and Urban Development Department.

The CMDA and DTCP under the Department of Housing and Urban Development have jointly started a new reform initiative to grant hassle-free planning through the implementation of a single-window system. The CMDA started a trial operation on April 1 with planning permission applications being uploaded to the website for planning permission doing away with the requirements of any hard copy of plans and documents.