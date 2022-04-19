Man detained with knife dies in custody, probe ordered

CHENNAI: A 25-year-old man, who was detained in possession of a knife during the vehicle check near Kelly’s junction in the wee hours of Tuesday, suddenly developed complications in the police station and died at the hospital.

The deceased, V Vignesh (25) of Foreshore Estate, rode horses for visitors at Marina beach for livelihood and has two cases pending against him. He, along with G Ramesh alias Suresh (28) of Triplicane, a housepainter and history sheeter, were intercepted during the vehicle check at Kelly’s junction around 2 am.

Since Vignesh had a knife and 5 grams of ganja, police asked them to come to the police station. Vignesh, who was inebriated, allegedly refused to cooperate with police and tried to overpower the police personnel before trying to flee.

Police chased him down and caught Vignesh, when he allegedly fell down a few times in the fleeing bid and was taken to Ayanavaram police station along with his accomplice.

A few hours later, Vignesh allegedly threw up and developed a seizure. He was rushed to a nearby private hospital and was referred to the Kilpauk Medical College Hospital. However, he was declared brought dead.

A senior police official said that a magistrial inquiry has been ordered into the accident and the post-mortem will be done on Wednesday. “The cause of death will be known only after post-mortem,” said police. Police said that Vignesh’s siblings have been informed about the death and Ramesh was remanded in judicial custody.