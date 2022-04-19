Constable among 3 held for stealing bike from Mylapore police station

CHENNAI: A police constable and his two accomplices were arrested for stealing a two-wheeler, a property seized in connection with another case, from Mylapore police station on Monday.

The main accused, constable, Jayachandran, has been already under suspension in connection with similar offence. It maybe noted that his wife ended her life by suicide a month ago allegedly due to Jayachandran's addiction to liquor.

On Monday, police secured two men named Nagaraj and Arun Prakash, when they tried to push away with a two-wheeler parked in Mylapore police station.

Inquiries revealed that they were sent by Jayachandran. He was also detained and police said that the trio had planned to sell the two-wheeler at a scrap shop in Pudupet.

Police said that Jayachandran was a driver at Marina police station and was placed under suspension five months ago for stealing bikes of unmarried couples who visit the beach to spend time together. He would send men to steal the bikes and take them to Pudupet for sale. All three were arrested in judicial custody on Tuesday.