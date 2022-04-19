Bank staff held for swindling customer’s FD

CHENNAI: Two staffers of a bank have been arrested for swindling nearly Rs 75 lakh from the fixed deposits of a customer.

Police said that the account holder Maya Aravindhakshan of Perambur deposited Rs 33.31 lakh and Rs 41.41 lakh in 2017 and 2020 respectively at Punjab National Bank Housing Finance Limited at Royapettah.

When Maya recently returned from abroad, she found out that her fixed deposit accounts were closed and the money had been withdrawn.

Based on her complaint, the forgery wing of the Central Crime Branch registered a case and investigation revealed that manager (FD) P Rajasundar (37) of Vyasarpadi and relationship manager AKH Hakkim (36) of Puzhal submitted fake letters forging the victim’s signature and spent the deposits on personal needs.

Both Raja and Hakkim were arrested and remanded in judicial custody.