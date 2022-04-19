4 heritage buildings, at least 250 yrs old, to be renovated soon in Chennai

CHENNAI: With sufficient training and skilled labourers, the Heritage Wing of Public Works Department (PWD) will renovate around four buildings in Chennai which are at least 250 years old. The total cost allocated for the projects is Rs 44.7 crore.

"Earlier, during the pandemic there was a shortage in skilled workers. Now, we were able to train many labourers. The renovation work is going on in full fledged way across the State," said a senior PWD official.

"As four heritage buildings which are 250 years old in Chennai are heavily damaged without proper maintenance all these years. To avoid prolonged damage to the building in the future, renovation work will be taken to maintain the glory of the heritage," he added.

Renovations will be carried out at Rajaji Hall, King Institute (office administration and laboratory), East PAO and Agriculture record office.

The total cost of the plan is Rs 44.7 crore, of which Rs 16 crore has been allocated for Rajaji Hall, Rs 7.7 crore for King institute blocks, Rs 21 crore for East PAO and Agriculture record office.

In October 2021, the department took up the renovation work of the old press building at Mint Street. It was used for gold production 200 years ago. "There is heavy vegetation on the rooftop of the building. Plants are to be removed now," stated the official.

Once debris is removed, the renovation work will be started and it is expected to complete by April 2023.

In addition, the prolonged renovation work of Humayun Mahal, which was started in 2019, was delayed due to the pandemic, shortage of skilled workers and materials. Now, with renovation work going at full fledged, it is expected to be completed by August 2022.