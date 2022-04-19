2 gangs with weapons clash at Chennai theatre during KGF: Chapter 2 screening

Chennai: Two groups of youngsters indulged in violent clash at a movie theatre screening KGF: Chapter 2 in Washermenpet.

Police have picked up suspects from both sides, including a juvenile, and have launched a hunt for a few more youngsters. After preliminary inquiries, police said that all of them hailed from same area and had previous enmity between them.

The two groups who ended up in the same theatre (Bharath) in Washermenpet to watch the movie developed a quarrel during the screening around 12 noon.

During the interval, a youngster was attacked by the opposite gang and the victim called his friends over phone. The gang reached the spot with weapons and attacked the rival gang. While there were injuries on both sides, Washermenpet police rushed to the spot and secured eight youngsters. A few other men who were waiting outside the theatre were also secured.

Further investigation is on.