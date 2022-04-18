Underground sewage system to be designed by technical committee

Chennai: According to a source in Chennai Metropolitan Water Supply and Sewerage Board (Metro Water), the committee will comprise officials from other line departments like Chennai Corporation, public works department, and others.

“Presently, there is a committee to decide where the underground sewer lines must begin. Priority is being given to the local bodies where the population is higher,” the source said.

The state municipal administration and water supply department have been discussing with the line departments to constitute the committee recently. When asked about the status of the UGSS projects, an official said, “Works have been completed in 18 local bodies. Others are in tendering and preparation of detailed project report stages.”

However, residents in the 24 local bodies are paying water and sewage taxes to the Metro Water despite not being given connections. The 42 local bodies were merged with GCC before the local body elections in 2011.

It may be noted that a recent CAG report recommended an institutional mechanism for ensuring coordination of all line departments across the State in implementing UGSS, ensuring availability of worksite and all mandatory clearances from line departments before awarding tenders.

As of November 2019, underground sewer lines were provided in only 11 of the 42 newly added areas while the entire Chennai Corporation area that existed before were provided the underground drainage system, the CAG report stated.