Posing as narco police, duo forces man to transfer Rs 5,000 via GPay; arrested

Chennai: The victim, Lutpur Rahman (22) of Bihar, is working in a factory in Sriperumbudur and has been staying in Vaipur village near his workplace. A few days ago, while Rahman was walking on the road, two men came on a two-wheeler and stopped him. They introduced themselves as special officers from the narcotics wing of the police.

According to official sources, they told Rahman that they had to check him thoroughly and took him to an isolated place on the bike. After reaching there, they threatened him seeking money. Feeling scared and helpless, Rahman transferred Rs 5,000 through Google Pay after which the two men left the spot.

When they came to know about the incident, Rahman’s friends realised he was cheated by the duo. They managed to find both of them with help of the mobile number that was used to transfer the money and made the accused come to their place. When they reached there, the friends locked them inside a room and alerted the Oragadam police.

The team from Oragadam station came to the spot and found out that both of them were not real police officials. The accused were then identified as Sathish Kumar (34) and Saravanan (30) of Oragadam.

Police said the duo used to identify migrant workers who came to the area from states. They would target the ones walking alone and extract money from them, officials said. Sources said one of the accused was the son of a Home Guard volunteer, so they used his uniforms to pretend to be police officials.

Sathish and Saravanan were arrested and remanded in judicial custody and their two-wheeler and mobile phones were seized.