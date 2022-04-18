Ma Subramanian inaugurates first health mela in TN

Chennai: The health mela is aimed at promoting maternal health, prevention of non-infectious diseases such as cancer, diabetes, high blood pressure and people living in rural areas. The health department is conducting these camps until April 30 at 385 locations.

Over 1,200 health camps have been organised in past 8-9 months and 8.64 lakh people have been benefitted under the Varumun Kappom scheme. Patients identified to require surgery are referred to government hospitals in the State.

Through this health mela, state-of-the-art facilities will be made available to the people in rural area for treatment under Chief Minister’s Comprehensive Insurance Scheme and immediate treatment and follow-up will be provided. Patients referred by doctors in this special camp can receive advanced treatment at the hospitals in their area.

“Camps will include screening for mental health, general medicine and surgery, orthopaedics, ENT, dermatology, cancer (diagnosis & treatment), ophthalmology, psychiatry, Indian medicine and dentistry. The State Health Department will issue medical certificates and ID cards for persons with disabilities who visit the camps for treatment,” said the health minister.

In addition, a pregnancy unit will be set up at the camp to provide full-term pregnancy screening and vaccination to pregnant women and ensure pre-registration for pregnant women.