Give ride-hailing app, fix min fare to Rs 25, auto drivers tell govt

Chennai: Drivers belonging to various unions including Labour Progressive Front (LPF), Centre of Indian Trade Unions (CITU), All India Trade Union Congress (AITUC) and Indian National Trade Union Congress (INTUC) raised slogans against Ola, Uber and Rapido app-based service and sought scientific revision of fares as per the Madras High Court order.

They demanded the government launch the Auto App with the funds from the Tamil Nadu Autorickshaw and Taxi Drivers Welfare Board. Tamil Nadu Auto Thozhilalar Sammelanam president Balasubramanian demanded that the government should revise the fares through a scientific process considering not only the fuel price hike but steep increase in the cost of other essentials as well.

The state government had fixed a minimum fare of Rs 25 for the first 1.8 km and Rs 12 for the subsequent kilometres in 2013.

They also opposed the recent hike in the fines for various offences under the Motor Vehicle act 2019. They asked the government to ban the RAPIDO, a ride-hailing two-wheeler app, which is functioning illegally.