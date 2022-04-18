Gang hacks man to death in Tondiarpet, hunt on for suspects

CHENNAI: An eight-member gang hacked a 26-year-old man to death in Tondiarpet on Sunday night. Police have launched a hunt for the suspects.

The deceased Jeevan Kumar has about five cases of assault and attempt-to-murder pending against him. Police suspect previous enmity to be the reason behind the murder.

Jeevan Kumar was on his way back home after consuming liquor with friends when eight men surrounded him on AE Koil street around 9 pm and hacked him with machetes before leaving him at the spot in a pool of blood.

While Jeevan Kumar died on the spot, New Washermenpet police sent his body for postmortem examination and registered a case.

Further investigation is on.