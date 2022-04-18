Duo held for burglary in Mangadu, 85 sovereigns recovered

Chennai: The accused were identified as Rajan (46) of Sikkarayapuram and Naveenkumar (24) of Tiruvannamalai. Following several incidents of house break-ins in and around Mangadu, a special team was formed to secure the suspects. The accused were traced with the help of CCTV footage. Inquiries revealed that they targeted locked houses to loot them in the night hours. The jewels that they had pledged with the help of a few women were also recovered. The duo was remanded in judicial custody. Police said that the accused already have cases pending against them in Maduravoyal, Coimbatore and Andhra Pradesh.