Defamation suits against CM Stalin, Sabarisan stayed

Chennai: Justice M Duraiswamy issued the direction while sitting with Justice TV Thamilselvi to hear Sabarisan’s appeal, wanting the bench to set aside the order of a single judge who denied to strike out his name from the case. He submitted that he has no connection with Kalaignar TV and had not spoken anything about Jayaraman in public.

“I am in no way related to this case. My name should be struck out from this case,” Sabarisan submitted while praying for an injunction to stay the defamation suit proceedings.

Recording the submissions, the bench granted an interim stay and posted the matter to June 10.

Jayaraman alleged that Stalin and Sabarisan had willfully dragged his name into the Pollachi sexual harassment case, and also named three media houses for publishing the allegation. He wanted a direction restraining Stalin and others from making statements against him in the case and demanded damage of Rs 1 crore from the respondents.