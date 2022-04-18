Customs officers seize 1.08 kg of gold, electronics worth Rs 60.16 L

Chennai: Based on a tip-off, officers of the Air Intelligence Unit, Chennai Customs, recovered gold of 24K purity weighing 606 gm, which was ingeniously concealed inside refurbished mobile phones, along with various electronic goods totally worth Rs 37 lakh from Rahman Hushainbai of Triplicane who arrived from Sharjah. In another case, 475 gm of gold of 24K purity was recovered from a contractual battery-operated vehicle driver Mohan (35) working at Chennai Airport. The gold was handed over to him by an unknown passenger who arrived from Colombo on Saturday. Totally, 1.08 kg of gold of 24K purity and electronic goods worth Rs 60.16 lakh were seized and both culprits were arrested under the Customs Act, 1962. Further investigations are in progress.