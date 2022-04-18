Clash between two trainee constables at CRPF quarters in Avadi, probe on

CHENNAI: Police said that the incident happened on Friday (April 15). The trainee constables involved in the clash were identified as Ashish (24) of Northwest Delhi and Manikandan (23) of Virudhunagar.

Manikandan allegedly verbally abused Ashish in Tamil and the latter, who learnt the meaning from fellow cadets, slapped Manikandan out of anger. Infuriated over this, Manikandan beat Ashish with the lathi in his hand in which the latter suffered injuries in his left chin and head. Ashish was rushed to the hospital, where he has been undergoing treatment. On information, the Tank Factory police have registered a case. When contacted, police said that CRPF itself has initiated departmental action against the two trainee constables. The two along 1,250 cadets from across the country have been undergoing training at the centre since April last year.