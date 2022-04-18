Body of Tamil Nadu TT player Vishwa Deenadayalan arrives at Chennai Airport

City

Body of Tamil Nadu Table Tennis player Vishwa Deenadayalan's body arrived at Chennai Airport on Monday afternoon. Deenadayalan died in a car accident in the Meghalaya valley yesterday.
CHENNAI: Vishwa Deenadayalan, a Table Tennis player from Tamil Nadu, died and his three teammates were injured in a road mishap in Meghalaya, police said.

The tragic incident occurred on Sunday when the 18-yer-old and three other Tamil Nadu Tennis players were on their way in a tourist taxi from Guwahati airport to Shillong to take part in the 83rd Senior National Table Tennis Championship.

The taxi in which the four players were travelling, collided with a 12-wheel truck at Ri-Bhoi district injuring them critically while Vishwa died on the way to Nongpoh Civil hospital.

The other three injured players were rushed from Nongpoh to North Eastern Indira Gandhi Regional Institute of Health and Medical Sciences (NEIGRIHMS) in Shillong.

Doctors at the NEIGRIHMS said the three injured players are in a stable condition and out of danger.

Tamil Nadu Table Tennis Player Vishwa Deenadayalan dies in road accident
