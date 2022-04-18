'50 per cent tax collected by Chennai Corpn was through online mode'

Chennai: Even as the Greater Chennai Corporation collected close to Rs 120 crore in 15 days, around 50 per cent of the amount collected was through the online payment system. This is despite a server issue on the last day.

"Apart from the online payments, a considerable amount was collected through cheque payments. Online system encourages the property owners to pay their taxes sooner," an official said.

From April 1 to April 15, the civic body collected Rs. 119 crore and provided incentives to the tune of Rs. 2.50 crore to around 2 lakh property owners. The amount collected during the first half of the current financial year is Rs. 15 crore higher than the amount collected during the first half of the previous financial year. Payment window for first half of the financial year closes on April 15. Those who are paying beyond that date will have to pay the tax with a penalty.

Several property owners and field level revenue officials complained that the online payment was affected due to server slowdown on April 15, the last day of the property tax payment.