15 new cases on Monday take Chennai’s active Covid count beyond 100

Chennai: The international passenger had tested positive after arriving at the international airport in the city. The total number of cases reached to 34,53,290 in the State. With 19 cases being recorded in the city on Sunday, the test positivity rate stood at 1 per cent. Active cases dropped to 232 in the State, with Chennai reaching 103 after remaining below 100 for many days. Chennai reported 15 cases of Covid , while 4 were reported in Chengalpattu and 3 in Coimbatore. Madurai, Sivagangai, Thiruvallur and Thoothukudi had a case each. Over 14,300 people were tested across TN and the overall TPR stood at 0.2 per cent. New recoveries stand at 26, taking the total recoveries in the State to 34,15,033. No new fatalities were recorded due to Covid and the toll remains at 38,025.