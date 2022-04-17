Placing water for stray animals welcome, but pls take care of hygiene part, urge activists

Chennai: Though this gesture is widely welcomed and appreciated by many, animal activists say the public should be sensitised in providing water and food for stray animals.

G Arun Prasanna, founder of People For Cattle in India (PFCI) who introduced the free water bowl challenge in Chennai in 2014 says, “It is heartwarming to see several animal lovers in the city placing water for stray animals near their house. However, we urge them to take extra care and attention to ensure that this gesture is fruitful.”

“Firstly, Samaritans should make sure that their neighbours are not disturbed while placing the water bowl for animals and birds. Secondly, we urge them to clean the bowl frequently and change the water every couple of days,” added Prasanna.

Prasanna further goes on to say that these mistakes can cause infections among stray animals. “Not just stray dogs but cattle, birds, cats drink from the bowl kept outside the home. So we request animal lovers to take extra precaution while placing the water bowl,” requests Prasanna.

Madhu, a resident of Porur and an animal lover who along with her neighbours volunteers in placing water bowls across her neighbourhood said, “We face many hurdles while placing water bowls. Many neighbours insist on not keeping the water bowl as stray animals will gather near the house. But it is high time we changed our minds.”