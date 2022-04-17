No streetlights for 3 mths, Ernavoor groping in dark

After the stormwater drains work was completed, the zonal office did not reconnect the streetlights, alleged locals adding that the absence of lights has made the locality a hub for anti-socials and thieves.

“The streetlights connection was snapped when the road was dug for stormwater drains work at Rajashanmugam Nagar and Adi Dravidar Colony. It has been over three months since the work was completed. But the officials are yet to restore streetlights. We complained to the councillor and local body officials. Instead of fixing the issue, they are blaming the contractors,” said K Ventakattaiya, a resident of Ernavoor.

A well-lit street would reduce fear, but when the entire road is dark, it gives the public a scare. The local women fear stepping out of their houses after 6 pm. “Recently, more thefts are happening here as there are no lights. After filing complaints with the nearby police station, they come for daily rounds at night times, but still, instances of robbery are on the rise. Also, snakes are roaming in this locality and without lights it is scary. The authorities should take steps immediately before something untoward happens,” said Udhayakumar M, another resident of Ernavoor.

He added that parents don’t allow their children to play outside during the evening times, as the place is no longer safe when the street is pitch dark.

When contacted, a senior officer at Greater Chennai Corporation, Tiruvottriyur Zone – 1 said steps will be taken to resolve the issue soon.