MMC ranks 60th among top 100 medical colleges across globe

Chennai: The colleges have been ranked based on academic reputation, admission eligibility, specialisations, global reputation and influence, annual tuition and fees, research performance and student satisfaction. Harvard Medical School topped the list and AIIMS Delhi was at the 22nd position. Christian Medical College bagged the 46th spot.

“With a score of 78.77 this year, Madras Medical College jumped by four positions to the 60th spot from the 64th position in 2021. The ranking of the college has improved over the years and MMC is the only government medical college from Tamil Nadu in the list, “ said Dr E Theranirajan, dean of Madras Medical College. The rankings have been based on other data also such as admissions acceptance rate, accreditation, number of seats, student-to-professor ratio and overall recognition, he added.

JIPMER has been ranked 55th with a score of 79.46, about 0.69 points more than Madras Medical College. Christian Medical College has scored 81.46. Institute of Medical Sciences, Banaras Hindu University also featured in the list at the 69th position with a score of 77.28.