Chennai: The immigration officials on Friday found one of the passengers who arrived on an Indigo Airlines flight from Sri Lanka, and whose documents say ‘Palaniswami Subramani from Coimbatore’ had Sri Lankan Tamil slang. They detained him and found his real name was Kanadasan Subramani (54) from Sri Lanka. Subramani had come to Chennai a few years ago on a tourist visa but did not return. An inquiry is on to nab the agent who issued him passport.