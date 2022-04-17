‘Google my name’, bragged Binu after attacking delivery executive

Chennai: In his complaint, the victim, N Janakiraman (36) of T Nagar, stated that Binu asked him to search for his name on Google to know who he was.

The incident happened on Wednesday when Janakiraman went to the Parson Paradise apartment on GN Chetty Road to deliver a phone to one Selva. While Selva allegedly asked Janakiraman to open the parcel, the latter informed him that it can be done only if Selva makes a payment of Rs 15,000 and signed on the register acknowledging that he received the parcel.

Selva allegedly took Janakiraman into the house on the pretext of giving him the cash, but three persons inside a room including Binu allegedly started attacking him and snatched the phone from him. When Selva offered to pay, Binu allegedly snatched the cash from him and sent him off after two hours. While attacking the victim, Binu allegedly told him to google his name to know his background.

Based on the complaint, Teynampet police arrested Binu on Friday and remanded him. However, since his blood pressure levels were abnormal, he was referred to the Government Stanley Hospital. He has been admitted to the prison ward. Police are investigating the links between Binu and Selva.