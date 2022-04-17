Education beyond textbooks at this Corporation school in Shenoy Nagar

Chennai: The Corporation Higher Secondary School in Subbarayan Street of Shenoy Nagar is one such school that has managed to keep learning outside the textbooks, while also setting a standard for other schools.

“Our focus is to make learning pleasurable for children. We work in a manner that students feel elated about coming to school,” said headmaster VK Ravi.

Explaining further about how education is beyond textbooks, the assistant headmistress H Deepalakshmi said, “If the student is not showing interest academically, we try to understand what his/her other interests are. We make sure we do not burden the child with lessons and allow the child to pursue his/her interest.”

Deepalakshmi teaches English language for classes 11 and 12. “These are basic measures that need to be adopted by every teacher, but is seldom done by teachers, sometimes due to workload,” she pointed out.

Another teacher, V Yuvraj, a social science teacher for over a decade, said that they have managed to focus on the overall development for every child.

“Among 281 schools in the city, our school managed to bag the best school award in Chennai Corporation limit. And this has been possible only because we insist on all aspects of learning – intellectual, personality and academics,” explained Yuvraj.

Madhushri, a 41-year-old single mother who works as domestic help and has both her daughters studying in the school said that she stopped sending her children to tuitions. “The school made sure they improved on their own, without putting undue pressure on them or on me,” she smiled.