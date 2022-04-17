Duo held for stealing bikes, hunt on for third suspect

Chennai: The accused were identified as D Sathish (20) of Pulianthope and M Gowtham alias Mohan (19) of Tirunindravur and a hunt has been launched for another suspect identified as Surya. R Vijayakumar of Vyasarpadi found his bike missing on April 12 and lodged a complaint at Sembium police. Analysis of the CCTV footage revealed that three men rode away with the bike parked in front of his house. The suspects were secured and two bikes were seized from them. The other bike was stolen from Pulianthope, said police. The duo was remanded on Saturday.