Cop attacks visually challenged in Triplicane; case registered

Chennai: Constable G Dinesh Kumar (39) of Tondiarpet police quarters, who was on medical leave for a month, was supposed to join the duty on Saturday, said police.

Around 9 pm, the victims K Vijayakanth (36) of Tiruchy and M Dinesh (28) of Karaikal, who sell incense sticks for livelihood, approached constable Dinesh Kumar, who was standing at the CNK Road-Bells Road Junction in Triplicane in plain clothes, to seek directions to OVM street.

Dinesh Kumar, allegedly drunk, snatched their walking stick and broke it before slapping them. Since the victims raised an alarm, others rushed to their rescue. When confronted, Dinesh Kumar shouted he was a policeman and tried to attack the public who manhandled him and handed him over to Triplicane police.

A senior police officer said a case has been registered and a departmental inquiry initiated.