Container truck crashes into bank near Urapakkam

Chennai: The incident happened around 4 am and the driver and helper of the truck were rescued and admitted to a hospital with grievous injuries.

Police said the truck, which belongs to a private transporter, was proceeding towards Tiruchy from Chennai and the accident happened since the driver tried to avoid hitting another vehicle that joined the GST Road from Arungalkaranai-Puducherry road.

Since the driver could not control the truck, it crossed the median and crashed into the bank. Since the security guard was awake, he managed to run away from the spot.

Fellow motorists and passersby tried to rescue the truck crew but in vain. Around 8 am, the truck was removed from the spot with the help of two earthmovers by Fire and Rescue Services and police personnel. The driver and the helper were rushed to the hospital.

Guduvanchery police have registered a case and further investigation is on.