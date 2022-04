Chennai: No casualties were reported. Baskar (40) of Tiruvannamalai was travelling to Chennai with his wife and children when around 3.30 pm he noticed smoke coming from the front bonnet. Baskar stopped the car and once all got out the car went up in flames. Maraimalai Nagar Fire and Rescue team rushed to the spot and doused the fire. The traffic was affected on the GST Road for 30 minutes.